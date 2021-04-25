Fraser Health offers drop-in vaccine clinic for south Langley Township

Fraser Health is offering a drop-in clinic Sunday for COVID-19 vaccinations in south Langley Township, one of the Lower Mainland's high transmission neighbourhoods.

Anyone born in 1981 or earlier (40 years or older) who lives in the area can register and receive a vaccine. No appointment is necessary.

The clinic runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Langley Event Centre at 7888 200 St. in Langley.

"While it remains critical that we continue following public health orders and guidance, receiving COVID-19 vaccine helps put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us," the health authority said in a written statement.

"It brings us one step closer to reconnecting with the people we care about and returning to the activities we enjoy while protecting our health system and helping businesses in our community return to normal operations."

Anyone 40 or older across B.C. is eligible to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, but securing an appointment to get one at a pharmacy has been challenging for many.

Some have expressed frustration over the lack of a central booking system.