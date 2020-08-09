Worker at Burnaby long-term care home tests positive for COVID-19

A healthcare worker at a long-term care home in Burnaby, B.C., has tested positive for COVID-19.

The outbreak is confined to one unit of the New Vista Care Home, according to a written statement on the Fraser Health website.

The statement says the staff member is isolating at home.

CBC has reached out to health officials about how many people may be affected in total.

Fraser Health says it's working with staff to identify people who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

A rapid response team has been stationed at the facility, which is operated by the New Vista Care Society, and communicating with residents and their families.