Fraser Health launches COVID-19 school exposures website

Fraser Health has launched a website to track COVID-19 cases in schools as they occur throughout the region.

Eleven school districts in the Fraser Valley will make exposure information available to parents, teachers, and students through on online portal.

Parents will be notified of positive cases, contact tracing and safety measures schools with exposure events are taking.

The school districts that fall under the Fraser Health region are:

Abbotsford (SD 34).

Burnaby (SD 41).

Coquitlam (SD 43).

Chilliwack (SD 33).

Delta (SD 37).

Fraser Cascade (SD 78).

Langley (SD 35).

Maple Ridge (SD 42).

Mission (SD 75).

New Westminster (SD 40).

Surrey (SD 36).

Close contacts of a person who tests positive for COVID-19 will be warned of a potential transmission, the health authority says. However, an exposure event does not mean all students attending the school have been exposed.

If you do not receive a phone call or letter from public health, your child should continue to attend school, according to the FHA.