Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreaks at 4 assisted living facilities

The Fraser Health Authority declared COVID-19 outbreaks at four long-term care facilities over the weekend.

Health officials said Saturday that a staff member at Kiwanis Care Centre in New Westminster, a resident of George Derby Centre in Burnaby, as well as a staff member and three residents at Jackman Manor in Langley Township had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, Fraser Health said a resident and a staff member at PICS Assisted Living in Surrey had also tested positive for the disease, bringing the total number of care homes affected to four.

The staff members and residents are all in self-isolation at their homes, according to two media releases.

The health authority says enhanced control measures have been put in place at all the affected facilities.

On Thursday, Fraser Health declared COVID-19 outbreaks at three other long-term care facilities in the region.

A resident at Chartwell Langley Gardens, a resident at Peace Portal Seniors Village, and a staff member at The Harrison at Elim Village tested positive for the disease.

Chartwell Langley Gardens is an independent living, assisted living, and long-term care site in Langley, while Peace Portal Seniors Village and The Harrison at Elim Village are long-term care facilities in Surrey.

The health authority says it has more than 480 people — including care staff and rapid-response teams — communicating with families and assessing symptoms at sites with outbreaks.

Since Oct. 22, there have been 31 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities within the Fraser Health region.