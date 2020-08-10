'Night rave' in B.C. prompts public warning for potential COVID-19 exposure
Health authority says exposure possible on July 31, Aug. 1 and Aug. 2
Fraser Health is warning the public about a possible exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 at a "night rave" in Surrey, B.C.
The health authority said the possible exposure happened at the Royal Jerk Spot Weekend Summer Fest Day and Night Rave in the Whalley neighbourhood on July 31, Aug. 1 and Aug. 2. The event took place at Royal Beauty Supply.
A notice from Fraser Health said the exposure is believed to be low risk, but anyone who was at the event on those days needs to monitor themselves for symptoms.
Fraser Health previously warned of a public exposure at the Hookah Lounge on King George Boulevard between midnight and 5 a.m. on Aug. 1 and 2.
B.C. announced 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 386. To date, there have been 3,934 confirmed cases in the province, with 195 deaths.
