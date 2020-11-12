Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreaks at 3 care facilities

The Fraser Health Authority has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at three long-term care facilities in the region.

A resident at Chartwell Langley Gardens, a resident at Peace Portal Seniors Village, and a staff member at The Harrison at Elim Village have tested positive for the virus.

Chartwell Langley Gardens is an independent living, assisted living, and long-term care site in Langley, while Peace Portal Seniors Village and The Harrison at Elim Village are long-term care facilities located in Surrey.

The health authority said in a press release that enhanced control measures have been put in place at each site.

"Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families," it read in part.

B.C. health officials announced 525 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and three more deaths, as hospitalization numbers reach levels not seen since the spring. Of the new cases, 92 per cent were in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions.

Officials on Saturday announced broad new COVID-19 restrictions for the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions to stop case numbers from surging further. The new orders focus on social gatherings, travel, indoor group exercises and workplaces and are in effect until noon on Nov. 23.