Fraser Health confirms COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford long-term care home
Staff member is self-isolating at home and staff and residents are being screened for symptoms
Fraser Health says a staff member at MSA Manor, a long-term care facility in Abbotsford, has tested positive for COVID-19.
A rapid response team is at the site and working with staff to identify anyone else who may have been exposed, according to a news release from the health authority.
It says the staff member is self-isolating at home.
Fraser Health adds that "enhanced control measures" have been put in place at MSA Manor and that it is communicating with residents and their families to protect their health.
The safety measures include restricting staff and residents' movement throughout the facility, restricting visitors, and screening staff and residents for symptoms twice a day.
Staffing levels will stay the same to provide resident care while additional staff are on site to answer questions and do symptoms checks, says Fraser Health.
MSA Manor is owned and operated by Maplewood Care Society.
