Fraser Health confirms COVID-19 case at seniors' housing facility in South Delta
A staff member at KinVillage has tested positive for COVID-19
Health authorities say a staff member at KinVillage, a seniors' housing facility in South Delta, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Fraser Health says a rapid response team is at the site, and residents and their families are being notified of the situation.
Located at 5410 10 Avenue, KinVillage says it provides long-term care, assisted living, independent living, and supportive housing for seniors.
Fraser Health says the outbreak is confined to the assisted living building, and the staff member is at home in self-isolation.
"Enhanced control measures have been put in place at the site and Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families," Fraser Health said in a written release.
The health authority says it has proactively implemented a number of measures, including:
- Twice a day screening of all staff and residents.
- Residents, families and staff are being notified.
- Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.
- Staff and residents' movement in the facility has been restricted.
- Visitors are restricted throughout the facility.
- Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.