Fraser Health confirms COVID-19 case at seniors' housing facility in South Delta

Health authorities say a staff member at KinVillage, a seniors' housing facility in South Delta, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fraser Health says a rapid response team is at the site, and residents and their families are being notified of the situation.

Located at 5410 10 Avenue, KinVillage says it provides long-term care, assisted living, independent living, and supportive housing for seniors.

Fraser Health says the outbreak is confined to the assisted living building, and the staff member is at home in self-isolation.

"Enhanced control measures have been put in place at the site and Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families," Fraser Health said in a written release.

The health authority says it has proactively implemented a number of measures, including: