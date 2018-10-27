Fraser Health authority warns of overdose spike in north Surrey, B.C.

The Fraser Health authority is warning drug users to use less than they normally would following a spike in overdoses Friday night.

The health authority has issued an overdose alert to service providers and community organizations in north Surrey saying there had been a "significant increase" in overdoses in the course of four hours, though it did not give any numbers.

It encourages service providers to have overdose prevention conversations where possible, particularly when people pick up harm reduction supplies, and to offer naloxone kits to clients.

It also recommends that people who use substances try a little before taking their "regular" amount, to avoid using alone and to stagger use with friends so someone can respond if needed.

If you believe someone is experiencing an overdose, it says you should call 911 and provide breaths every five seconds until the person regains consciousness or help arrives.

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides immunity from simple possession charges for those who call 911 in the case of an overdose.