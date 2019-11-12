The Fraser Blues fly over Remembrance Day ceremonies every year. This is why they do it

Every November 11, George Miller leads the Fraser Blues as they fly in formation over Remembrance Day celebrations all over Metro Vancouver.

Before they take off, he holds an emotional briefing in the hangar at Langley Regional Airport.

"It brings back a couple of good friends of mine who died in the Cold War," he told his team.

"Remembrance Day is special."

Once the team is briefed, the trio of pilots — George Miller, his son Guy Miller and close friend Ray Roussy — climb into their planes and fly wing-to-wing over ten ceremonies in the Fraser Valley.

"This is something we love to do," he said.

"It's very moving for me."

The Fraser Blues fly in formation over the Fraser Valley on November 11, 2019. (Jesse Johnston/CBC)

Important day

Miller's career in aviation is legendary — he became a pilot in 1953 and spent 35 years with the Royal Canadian Air Force, flying F-86 Sabres and CF-104 Starfighters in Europe.

He flew with Canada's first jet military aerobatic team, the Golden Hawks, and went on to become a team leader of the Canadian Snowbirds.

Miller put together the Fraser Blues about 20 years ago and the team has participated in countless air shows.

It's the Remembrance Day flights, however, that mean the most to Miller.

"This is probably the most moving experience that we do," he said.

"This is something we love to do."

When he's in the air, looking down on the Remembrance Day crowds, he thinks of his friend and fellow fighter pilot Ronald (Rolly) Rolston.

Rolson was killed more than 60 years ago when his plane crashed during a return flight from Morocco to a military base in Germany.

"That was tough because he was a close friend," he said.

"His wife was waiting for him on the base in Germany," Miller said.

Pilot George Miller leads a briefing before the Fraser Blues set off on their Remembrance Day flight. (Jesse Johnston/CBC)

In the blood

Miller's son, Guy, is an accomplished pilot in his own right, who flew CF-18 Hornets for the Canadian military before he became a commercial pilot for Cathay Pacific.

He says flying on his dad's wing has helped form a tight father-son bond between the two of them.

"I was born to fly," he said.

"It's been a wonderful career and it's really special to fly with these guys and my dad, too."

Roussy — another accomplished pilot who has flown all over the world, including 20 years with the Fraser Blues — says the crowds at Remembrance Day ceremonies have been getting bigger in recent years.

"It's great to see," he said.

"It's nice to see that appreciation."