Homicide investigators release photos of men sought in stabbing death of B.C. urologist

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is seeking the public's help identifying two men in connection to the stabbing death of 55-year-old Francis Este in West Vancouver.

Este, who had worked as a urologist according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia, was found with fatal stab wounds in an underground parking lot in the 2100 block of Argyle Avenue on Tuesday, March 21, around 5 p.m. PT.

Paramedics treated him at the scene, but he was pronounced dead.

Police say they are identifying Este "in an effort to build a timeline of his activities leading up to the homicide," said IHIT in a statement.

Investigators said witnesses reported a person fleeing the area on foot, eastbound on Argyle Avenue.

On Friday, IHIT also released photos of two men from a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV).

"Investigators are focusing on identifying both of these males and determining what role they have in this homicide," IHIT said in the statement.

Homicide investigators released this photograph of two suspects they are seeking in relation to the stabbing death of 55-year-old Francis Amir Este. (IHIT)

IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said police believe the incident was targeted and related to other events involving Este in the past few months.

Pierotti did not specify what those events or circumstances were but said that Este was not known to police.

According to documents filed in B.C. Supreme Court, Este was involved in legal proceedings over the past several years involving family members and property disputes.

IHIT is asking anyone with information about the death to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.