4th person charged in 2019 shooting death in Surrey

Homicide investigators say a fourth person has been charged in the Remembrance Day shooting of a man in Surrey, B.C., last year.

Andrew Baldwin, 30, was killed Nov. 11, 2019, at a house in the 10700-block of 124 Street.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced Wednesday that Munroop Hayer has been charged with first-degree murder.

Supt. Elija Rain with the Surrey RCMP said Hayer is well known to police in the Lower Mainland.

Jordan Bottomley and Jagpal Hothi have already been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Jasman Basran, 21, was charged in May with being an accessory to murder.

Baldwin was gunned down just weeks after his younger brother, 27-year-old Keith Baldwin, was shot and killed in Chilliwack, B.C. Both men were known to police.

Sgt. Frank Jang with IHIT read a statement Wednesday from Baldwin's mother, Julie.

"Andrew was a caring, giving person and his loyalty to his family, friends, loved ones and co-workers was unwavering," the note read.

"We will all miss him, every moment of every day."