Construction is complete on four new bridges in B.C.'s Peace region, which were built in response to severe flooding that devastated the area in 2016.

In a written statement, the B.C. government said the bridges, located near Chetwynd, are designed to ensure people can travel safely along Highway 97 during heavy rains or flooding.

"The 2016 floods caused a lot of hardship for people in the Peace, and we're taking action to ensure roads can withstand future flooding," said Claire Trevena, minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, in a statement.

In June 2016, the District of Chetwynd declared a state of emergency after severe flooding closed Highway 97 in both directions leaving residents and travellers stranded.

"Highway 97 is a vital link to Chetwynd and beyond for industrial, commercial, emergency, recreational and residential users," said Allen Courtoreille, the District of Chetwynd's mayor, in the statement.

The ministry said it has spent $80 million on the response and recovery work of the Peace Region over the past three years.

According to the 2016 Peace Flood Recovery Program, three more bridges are under construction in the region and are expected to be finished by the end of 2019.