Four authors not to miss for Asian Heritage Month

The recent stretch of balmy weather has made it the ideal time to find a good book for those long, sunny days ahead.

Since May is Asian Heritage Month, here are a few Asian Canadian writers to add to your summer reading list.

The recommendations are courtesy of Todd Wong, an avid reader and board member with the Asian Canadian Writers Workshop.

"To me, it just becomes part of the larger Canada that we write about," Wong told CBC's The Early Edition.

Chris Gatchalian

Gatchalian writes about being a gay man in Vancouver in his new book Double Melancholy.

"This opens the door to what it's like to be a brown queer man. He really also pushes me to understand more about all the terminologies we're using with LGBT," said Wong.

Yasuko Thanh

In Mistakes To Run With, Thanh describes living in the streets of Vancouver.

"I've known her, I've played music with her," said Wong.

"This is scary because I know her as a really nice person, sweet. To read about the different side of life — she makes it literary, it's like reading a different book."

Carrianne Leung

Leung moved to Canada from Hong Kong in the mid-1970s and captures what it was like to live in Scarborough, near Toronto, in That Time I Loved You.

"[Lots of people] wrote about Chinatown but now everybody's out in the suburbs," said Wong.

"Just using the word popo, or talking about congee — it sort of normalizes things for me because I grew up with that."

Rita Wong and Fred Mah

The two writers collaborated on Beholden: A Poem As Long As The River, which explores the consequences of hydroelectric projects.

"A lot of people don't read poetry often, this is going to be an incredible book," Wong said.