Suspicious death in First Nations community near Lillooet under investigation

Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Xaxli'p First Nation near Lillooet, B.C.

RCMP say Stl'atl'imx Tribal Police found a man dead in the front yard of a residence in the community, also known as Fountain First Nation, around 7 a.m. Thursday.

There were two other people in the residence at the time and all three people knew each other, RCMP said.

B.C. RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Chris Manseau said the death appeared to be an isolated incident. Manseau also said it is early in the investigation and the name of the deceased will be not be released.

RCMP said there is no indication that the death is linked to a murder that occurred in Lillooet last week.

The B.C. RCMP Serious Crimes Unit section of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit will assist the Stl'atl'imx Tribal Police with the investigation. The B.C. Coroners Service has also been advised.