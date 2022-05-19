Found human bone confirmed as belonging to missing Kamloops man

RCMP say they are looking for more information surrounding the disappearance of a Kamloops man reported missing two months ago, after a bone identified as belonging to him was discovered along a trail near the city's airport.

David Bosanac, 22, is now believed to be deceased after DNA testing linked the missing man to a bone discovered by a dog-walker on the North Shore trail on March 26, according to a statement by police Wednesday.

Mounties say a second bone found by a hiker on April 9 in the same southern Interior city has been identified as belonging to a deer.

Bosanac was first reported missing on March 18 after he hadn't been seen for several weeks.

"Because the cause of Mr. Bosanac's death is still unknown, [we] are not releasing what specific bone was discovered," said RCMP spokesperson Const. Crystal Evelyn.

RCMP said the entire area where the bone was found has now been searched by the Police Dog Services Unit, search and rescue outfits, and most recently, the RCMP Human Remains Detection dogs.

A helicopter and police boat were also brought in to expand the search but no other items of significance were located, the statement said.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and quote file number 2022-11538.