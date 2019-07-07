La Grotta on Commercial Drive celebrates its 40th anniversary

Fortunato Bruzzese, owner of the famed Commercial Drive deli La Grotta Del Formaggio, is celebrating 40 years of being in business.

Bruzzese is at the shop every day, seven days a week, even on holidays — and he says he's not planning to stop any time soon.

"I know everyone, I've been on this street for many years ... they know me, I know them ... you keep it going," he says.

Born and raised in Mammola, Reggio Calabria, in Italy, Bruzzese moved to Vancouver with his wife and knew immediately that he wanted to start his own business.

A deli worker assembles a few of La Grotta's famous sandwiches. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

"I don't want to work for anyone else, I want to do my own," he says.

In the last 40 years, he says he's seen the neighbourhood change, but his customers continue to support him.

"There's so many options, and it's fresh," says longtime customer Brad Smith.

James O'Sullivan lives in Powell River and says he visits the shop every time he comes to town — about every three months. He says the quality of the meats and other ingredients keeps him coming back.

"It's part of my city trip ... I kinda like the service," he says.

Fortunato Bruzzese moved to Vancouver with his wife more than 40 years ago. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Over the years, the store has changed — adding a sandwich counter and adding wholesale distributing and catering to the business.

The deli stocks a variety of olive oils, pastas, cheeses and other goods. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Customers flock to the deli for specialty olive oils, specialty pasta, quality cheese, jams, and other delicious goods.

"We try to accommodate everyone that wants something … [customers who] came with their parents before ... now they're bringing their family. So that's a good thing to us, because we did something good through the years," he says.