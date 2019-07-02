Central Kootenay residents 'very upset' with forest fire fuel left by FortisBC

Residents near Nelson, B.C., say electricity company FortisBC is leaving behind forest debris along its power line right of way, making the area a sitting duck for forest fires.

"They're feeling pretty overwhelmed right now," Ramona Faust, a representative for the affected Electoral Area E in the Regional District of Central Kootenay, said of local residents.

FortisBC power lines have already been responsible for starting five forest fires in the regional district over the last five years. Its power line 30 runs through or adjacent to private properties in Queens Bay, Laird Creek and Balfour, northeast of Nelson. That area is known to be very dry and prone to forest fires.

And while the company has been removing what's known as forest fuel along the power lines right of way, local residents say the organization has not communicated to them when they will remove the cut-down debris — often referred to as 'slash' by foresters — from private and Crown lands.

'We're talking massive labour'

FortisBC negotiates with land owners to acquire rights of way that allow the organization to construct, operate and maintain power lines on Crown and private properties.

FortisBC is removing forest fuel along the 30 right of way power line, focusing on low-hanging shrubs and branches. They are also cutting down trees.

While locals are happy to see FortisBC taking steps to prevent fires by cutting down fuel, they say the organization has not communicated to them when they will remove the debris from private and Crown lands.

Queens Bay resident John Beerbower on his property. He has been involved with wildfire mitigation efforts in the community for years. (Submitted by John Beerbower)

FortisBC says normally it is up to the residents to remove the debris, but says in this case they will eventually clear up the debris along the 30 right of way themselves.

John Beerbower — who owns land in Queens Bay that the 30 line runs through— is skeptical.

"I would love to see that in writing because that's not what we've heard repeatedly," he said.

He said the community has requested a meeting with FortisBC, but have not been able to make much headway.

In the spring, FortisBC performed slash management on his property. Beerbower said all debris was left onsite, and he considers it a fire hazard. He says FortisBC was adamant that it was his responsibility to clean up the debris, not theirs.

Beerbower, who has been involved with wildfire mitigation efforts in the community for years, says it's very difficult for residents to remove the piles of debris themselves. He could not burn the debris in the spring, as burning is prohibited on a right of way. It is also too dangerous for controlled burns this time of year.

"You'd have to move [the debris] … have to load it into a truck and move it somewhere and then burn it. I mean, we're talking massive labour right now," said Beerbower.

There have been two previous incidents on Crown land within 300 metres of Beerbower's home — one in 2015 and one in August 2018. Trees fell down, hit FortisBC power lines and started a fire. He feels his property is especially vulnerable to forest fires.

FortisBC has not reached Queens Bay for the current round of slashing yet.

Beerbower said he wanted FortisBC to use a chipper while they conduct slash management. Chippers process woody material into mulch, which can make the wood easier to remove and help reduce fire risk, according to Nora Hannon, fire chief for the regional district of Central Kootenay.

FortisBC says they have chippers at various slash sites. When the CBC first spoke to residents, they did not see them on their properties. Residents now report seeing the machines for the first time in their areas on June 28, but question if the work will be done fast enough.

The communities of Balfour and Queens Bay lie to the northeast of Nelson, B.C. in the regional district of Central Kootenay. (Google Maps)

Beerbower also wants to see FortisBC be more selective by choosing what to cut down based on the tree's health, saying they should only cut down the trees that are at high risk for falling. Trees that have become resilient to wind should not be cleared as they are stronger in storms.

"But in any case, whatever comes down should be cleaned up rather than left. You're trading one hazard for a different hazard," says Beerbower.

Community unease

Electoral area E representative Faust has received many calls from community members about FortisBC, some of them concerned about forest debris lying close to their propane supplies.

The Laird Creek community is already upset due to logging in the area, says Faust. FortisBC's leftover forest debris is adding to their worry over how vulnerable their community is to forest fires.

FortisBC told the CBC they understand residents' unease over forest fires, but believe they are dealing with the fuel correctly.

"It is an ongoing process. We do have plans in place to remove the debris and branches. I don't know that [we've] been able to determine an exact timeline at this point, but we would like to reassure the community that we do plan to remove that debris," said Nicole Brown, communications advisor for FortisBC.

"All of us in the Interior are very concerned about the wildfire season this year."

A photo of Balfour resident Galen Roos' property. Fuel piles lie along the FortisBC right of way. (Galen Roos)

The risks of debris

Balfour resident and landowner Galen Roos is also concerned about FortisBC's slashing practices.

"People are very upset and it's been falling largely on deaf ears up until recently," said Roos.

Roos says the community has worked hard to become fire-safe. They have been supported by the regional district and through wildfire prevention funding from the provincial government.

"This really undermines all of those efforts by the taxpayer. I'd like to see those efforts be successful and not totally pointless. Never mind the danger to my own home and family," Roos said.

The Central Kootenay region is at high risk for fires that cross from forested areas into urban centres, Fire Chief Hannon says.

"There is definitely a heightened concern from the community, just from the last two to five seasons," said Hannon.

Forest health is being affected by change in temperatures, trees dying and falling, and drought conditions that affect trees.

Forest fire season is underway in B.C. (Chris Harris/Getty Images)

John Cathro, a registered forestry professional based in Kaslo, a one-hour drive from Nelson, says the primary risk of having forest fuel piles on properties is that it is surface fuel, an easy target for wildfires on the move.

"This is flammable forest material that will be drying over the summer," said Cathro.

Beerbower also feels the debris is a hazard right now, as it is the right size to be susceptible to storm winds.

"Now you have a serious problem that's hard for firefighters to deal with. I think it's very irresponsible to leave fuels in that manner," said Beerbower.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay is in the process of relaying residents' concerns to FortisBC. They say it's a work in progress, but are confident there will be a solution.

While efforts are being made, residents would like to see more immediate answers.

"I think from the residents' perspective they know that process is underway. But they're obviously very surprised why it's taking so long," Cathro said.