Coquitlam mayor pipes up about costs to city of natural gas work

The mayor of Coquitlam says local residents are being left with the bill for planned pipeline upgrades.

FortisBC plans to dig up a five-and-a-half kilometre strip of Como Lake Road to install a new natural gas line with greater capacity.

The problem, Mayor Richard Stewart claims, is the utility is not planning to restore the road adequately once the job is done.

The city wants a curb-to-curb repaving of the street once the work is complete. FortisBC is instead planning to only pave the affected areas.

Stewart said if the city has to repave the road, it could be on the hook for $6 million.

"Our taxpayers shouldn't have to be subsidizing a major utility," Stewart said. "If they wreck our road, we shouldn't have to repave it."

Coquitlam and FortisBC are now taking their fight to the B.C. Utilities Commission where the company is seeking approval for the Como Lake work without a permit from the city.

FortisBC defends work

Another issue Stewart has raised is the old pipe being left under Como Lake Avenue.

The city plans upgrades to sewer and water lines under a section of the road, he said, and the old pipe will be in the way.

"We need that space," Stewart said. "We don't have enough room under our pavement for utilities to leave their old junk behind."

But FortisBC said leaving the old pipe in the ground and filled with concrete is standard operating procedure.

Taking it out would mean digging up twice as much road, adding months to construction time and increasing costs, said external relations vice-president Doug Stout in a statement.

Stout said the utility has an operating agreement with Coquitlam, which has been in place since 1957 that spells out how the company deals with the city.

He adds FortisBC has already begun gas line replacement work in Burnaby and Vancouver and has offered the same remediation to Coquitlam as the other cities.

FortisBC says it has submitted documents to the utilities commission in support of its work. Stewart says Coquitlam will file a response in coming weeks.