FortisBC asks British Columbians to turn down thermostats, conserve gas after pipeline explosion

The electricity and gas company FortisBC is asking British Columbians to turn down their thermostats and reduce natural gas use on other appliances following Tuesday's gas line explosion near Prince George.

The Enbridge natural gas pipeline that exploded Tuesday evening is a feeder for the province-wide gas distribution system and, because of this, FortisBC says it anticipates decreased energy flow and potential loss of service.

"About 70 per cent of customers could be impacted here," said Douglas Stout, vice-president of external relations with FortisBC.

The company serves just over a million customers across the province, from the Lower Mainland to Northern B.C.

Witnesses who saw the explosion in Shelley, about 15 kilometres northeast of Prince George, described it as an incandescent orange fireball that could be seen for kilometres.





The pipeline is part of the T-South system which stretches over 1,000 kilometers from Chetwynd to the B.C.-US border, passing through several communities. (Enbridge ) The pipeline is part of the T-South system, which stretches over 1,000 kilometres from Chetwynd, B.C., to the U.S. border, passing through several communities.

Enbridge is still investigating the cause of the explosion. The National Energy Board tweeted that it has sent inspectors to the scene.

The company is asking customers to conserve gas until the line is repaired and the energy flow returns to normal.

More to come.

With files from Yvette Brend and Andrew Kurjata.