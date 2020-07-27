Man charged with 2nd degree murder after body found in Fort St. John

A man has been charged with second degree murder after RCMP found a body in a remote area north of Fort St. John Friday.

John Keyler, 35, has been charged with second degree murder in relation to the death of Sarah Foord, 38.

Cpl. Chris Manseau with the B.C. RCMP said Foord had initially been reported missing by family two weeks ago, but her body was found on Friday, 75 kilometres north of Fort St. John.

"We want to thank Sarah's family for their participation in helping with this investigation. This is an unbelievably sad time for them, and our thoughts are with them at this time," Manseau said.

He said Keyler is believed to be Foord's boyfriend.

Keyler was charged on Saturday with one count of second degree murder. The investigation is ongoing.