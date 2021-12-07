Skip to Main Content
B.C. woman who tested positive for COVID-19 during pregnancy and nearly died returns home

A B.C. woman whose husband went public with regrets over his anti-vaccine stance while she lay pregnant in a medically-induced coma is back home in Fort St. John after delivering a premature baby.

Krystal Binette is back home in Fort St. John; her newborn remains in hospital in New Westminster

CBC News ·
Krystal Binette, left, holds her newborn daughter Skylar while her husband Dwayne Binette visits her in a New Westminster, B.C., hospital. Binette underwent an emergency C-section on Oct. 23 after testing positive for COVID-19 in early October. (Submitted by Dwayne Binette)

The child remains in hospital in New Westminster. Krystal Binette says she hopes her story will encourage others to get vaccinated.

Binette, 39, was unvaccinated and 25-weeks pregnant when was rushed on Oct. 11 from Fort St. John to the Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, more than 800 kilometres away.

Doctors estimated she only had a 10 per cent chance of survival.

Binette was hooked up to an ECMO machine which replaced her lung function and placed into a medically-induced coma.

Doctors delivered her baby by emergency C-Section while she was under. The baby, named Skylar, weighed a little over three pounds at birth.

Skylar is still staying in a hospital in New Westminster while her parents are already home in Fort St. John. (Submitted by Dwayne Binette)

As his wife's life hung by a thread, Dwayne Binette was home in Fort St. John caring for the couple's other two young children  and recovering from his own COVID-19 illness.

Binette, who describes himself as a former anti-vaxxer, says his family had been taken in by online misinformation about vaccines and underestimated the risk COVID-19 posed to them.

"I was pretty dug in. I was going to wait and see," he told CBC in a previous interview. "Obviously, I made the wrong choice."

Binette returned home Nov. 27, but Skylar remains in hospital under observation. She says the memory of what happened to her in October still haunts her. 

"Every time [when] someone mentioned this, [it] scares me," she told host Sarah Penton on CBC's Radio West.

Binette says he's glad his wife is home, but said she is still recovering. 

"We thought that … she wasn't going to make it, so it's a difficult time, but we're pretty glad to have her home now." 

Dwayne Binette, a former anti-vaxxer, says he now recommends those who are not vaccinated get their shots in order to protect their loved ones and avoid the trauma he experienced. (Submitted by Dwayne Binette)

Binette says he expects his daughter will have to stay in the hospital until the end of December.

Meanwhile, he's asking people who haven't been vaccinated to get their shots as soon as possible.

"We still see that there [are] people that are stubborn and they don't see that this is a life-saving measure," he said. "If you're not going to get vaccinated for yourself, do it for your loved ones that you want to protect."

He says there are high levels of mistrust among residents of northeast B.C. where vaccine rates remain relatively low —  68 percent in the Fort St. John region — compared to the rest of the province where 88 percent of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

With files from Andrew Kurjata and Radio West

