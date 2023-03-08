Pedestrian in Fort St. John dies after being hit by snow-clearing equipment

A pedestrian in Fort St. John, B.C., has died after he was hit by a piece of snow-clearing equipment, RCMP say.

A statement from police said a man was struck by the equipment at 100 Street and 99 Avenue in the northeastern B.C. city on Monday around 4:45 p.m. PT.

A B.C. Conservation Officer happened upon the incident and found bystanders providing first aid to an unresponsive man, RCMP said.

Paramedics took the man to hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

The City of Fort St. John later confirmed on Facebook that a city vehicle was involved.

"The investigation is ongoing. We will continue to co-operate with authorities," read the city's post.