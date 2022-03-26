RCMP in Fort St. John activate Amber Alert for 2 missing children

An amber alert has been issued Saturday for two children from Fort St. John, B.C.

Police say they are searching for four-year-old Liam Bellamy and newborn Myra Bellamy, who were allegedly abducted on Thursday.

Police say it's possible the children were also with their mother, Dawn Bellamy, in a 2004 olive green Jeep Grand Cherokee with the licence plate HT1 84A.

Police are also searching for father 36-year-old Jason Dalrymple, who they say is the suspect. They say the suspect is believed to be headed east, possibly to Ontario.

Police say the mother and her children were last seen at approximately 11 a.m. PT on March 24.

Dalrymple is described as having blue eyes, balding with a moustache or goatee that's light brown and reddish in colour.

(RCMP)

Liam is described as having short, dark brown hair with brown eyes, while his baby sister Myra has very light hair with blue-hazel eyes.

Dawn Bellamy is described as as Indigenous, five-foot-five and 110 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She has a scar on her forehead and may be wearing blue glasses.

Police say to not approach the vehicle, but call 9-1-1 immediately.