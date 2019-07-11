Vote postponed on fate of Fort Langley properties at centre of demolition debate

It's still unclear what will happen to some boarded-up properties at the centre of a demolition debate in Fort Langley.

On Monday evening, Township of Langley council delayed the vote on whether the buildings should be torn down until a development plan is in place.

The buildings affected are within two blocks of each other in the historic village on the south bank of the Fraser River.

A public hearing for the demolitions took place in July but the debate over the eight properties has been ongoing for two years.

Coun. Kim Ritcher was the only one to vote against postponing the demolition.

The developer, Statewood Properties, had proposed converting the area into green space before the land is eventually developed.

During the Monday meeting, a second motion was introduced to have staff look into the feasibility of relocating some of the affected properties to save them from demolition.

The motion proposed turning the properties into green space. (George Otty)

"The staff report should further include longer-term options to permanently relocate them to the benefit of the village fo Fort Langley by enhancing local heritage values and enriching the local 'streetscape,'" said Coun. Petrina Arnason.

The motion passed unanimously.

The affected buildings were built in the 1950s and 1960s but none of them are in the municipality's heritage register.