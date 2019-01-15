'We need to work together': Former Wet'suwet'en elected chief on moving on from pipeline protests

An Indigenous LNG advocate and former elected chief is raising concerns about the narrative around the recent pipeline protests in Northern B.C. and opposition to an LNG project on Wet'suwet'en traditional territory.

Karen Ogen-Toews, CEO of the First Nations LNG Alliance of B.C. and a former elected chief of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, said the focus on disagreements between elected and hereditary chiefs unnecessarily pits people against one another and overlooks the bigger picture.

"Whether we're elected chiefs or hereditary chiefs, we must find ways forward for our people," Ogen-Toews said.

"I think that's the critical point that everybody is missing."

Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs reach an agreement over the enforcement of an interim injunction order to allow pipeline workers into the nation's traditional territory after protests last week. (Chantelle Bellrichard/CBC)

Divided opinion

Last week's protests over allowing LNG crews onto traditional Wet'suwet'en territory resulted in the arrests of 14 people.

Hereditary chiefs have since reached an agreement with RCMP, but many are still expressing disagreement about allowing a liquified natural gas pipeline to be built on their land.

On the other hand, the nation's elected chiefs had already agreed to allow the Coastal GasLink pipeline to be built.

'They are still the leaders'

Ogen-Teows addressed concerns circulating that the elected band councils are a construct of the Indian Act and that the hereditary chiefs are the true keepers of the land.

"People are saying they are 'just' elected chiefs," she told Stephen Quinn, the host of CBC's The Early Edition.

"But they are still the leaders within our community, trying to do their best with the means that they have."

RCMP enforced a court injunction granted in December and arrested 14 people last week. (Chantelle Bellrichard/CBC)

As an elected chief from 2010 to 2016, Ogen-Toews said she saw first-hand many of the issues the community faces from poverty to the loss of language and culture.

She's concerned that focusing on division in the community will detract from tackling other social issues.

"When you're on the front lines, it seems like the issues are endless," Ogen-Toews said. "We need to find a way forward together. We need to sit down collectively for the people."