Former Vancouver Whitecaps coach accused of sexual misconduct suspended by Jamaica Football Federation

A former head coach of the Vancouver Whitecaps women's team has been provisionally suspended by the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) after being accused of alleged sexual misconduct by a former Whitecaps player.

Hubert Busby Jr. is now off the job as head coach of the Jamaican women's national team, pending an investigation.

Malloree Enoch claimed in an interview with the British publication the Guardian that Busby sexually coerced and assaulted her while recruiting her to the Whitecaps in 2010 and 2011 when Busby was head coach of the women's team.

Busby has denied the allegations.

In a statement, the JFF said it had written to FIFA, the body that governs soccer worldwide, requesting help in conducting a "comprehensive investigation." JFF said a decision on Busby's future will be made when the investigation is completed.

"We will await the results of this FIFA investigation. We do not want to make permanent decisions until we have the facts. At the same time, we have to ensure that our women and girls are protected by those who lead them," said JFF president Michael Ricketts.

FIFA has not said it will conduct the investigation.

If it goes ahead, it will be the second investigation launched after Enoch went public.

Late Friday, Major League Soccer said it would hire independent counsel to oversee an investigation into the Vancouver Whitecaps' handling of the allegations Enoch brought forward to club executives and owner Greg Kerfoot in August 2011.

In response to Enoch and concerns raised by other players at the time, the Whitecaps conducted an investigation of its own before quietly dismissing Busby in Oct. 2011. Players were asked not to speak of the situation publicly.

Pending the outcome of the current MLS investigation, the Whitecaps have placed unnamed members of its executive team, who were in decision making roles in 2011, on administrative leave.

A third investigation has been launched by Canada Soccer into circumstances around the quiet dismissal of former national women's team coach and Whitecaps women's team coach Bob Birarda in 2008.