Long-serving Vancouver municipal politician May Brown, who will be remembered for both her civic contributions and her friendship with colleagues across all party lines, has died.

Brown first served on the Vancouver Park Board in 1972 and then as a Vancouver city councillor for ten years until 1986. She was a life-long member of the BC Liberal Party and while Brown never ran in a provincial or federal election herself, she advised and mentored many Liberal candidates at all levels of government.

Brown came to politics after teaching physical education and coaching field hockey at the University of British Columbia. Along with her husband Lorne, she founded and directed the Camp Deka children's camp in the interior of the province from 1961 to 1976.

I first met May Brown when I asked her to introduce me at my announcement of my Park Board run in 2002. What an honour! She loved politics and Vancouver, and Vancouver & all politicians loved her. She lived a long and active life & will be greatly missed. —@SuzanneAnton

Close family friend Liz Watson confirmed Brown died Friday afternoon in Vancouver at the age of 99. She is survived by a son and daughter and was predeceased by her husband.

According to Watson, political leaders sought her campaign advice as recently as the last Vancouver civic election in 2018.

'Everyone wanted to be May," said Watson.

'Small and mighty'

Suzanne Anton, former B.C. attorney general and Liberal MLA, said Brown will be remembered as a Liberal, but also as a friend to everyone across the political spectrum. She was also a strong advocate for other female politicians.

"Everyone in politics knew May Brown and May Brown knew everyone," said Anton. "She was an incredibly well-respected politician and a sign of that respect is the fact everyone loved her."

Anton said she will remember Brown for her dedication to the health of kids and the wellness of families in Vancouver.

'Classic May'

For Watson, Brown will be remembered as a 'small and mighty' woman and an honourary grandmother to Watson's children.

Watson owns a consulting firm in Vancouver and the two women knew each other professionally. When Watson was pregnant with her first child, the relationship grew deeply personal.

Both Watson and her husband's parents were deceased, and knowing that, Brown called Watson and told her, "Look Liz, you don't have a mother, there is a lot of work to be done to prepare for a baby so we should get organized."

Into her late 80's, Brown vacationed with the Watson family. Brown also joined Watson on morning runs. Brown was more of a walker at that point, but she was raring to go, Watson said, and was often up and waiting for friend by 7:00 a.m.

"That was classic May," she said.

Watson once asked Brown what her secret was to a full life, and Brown told her it was being engaged with life.

And engaged she was.

Heartbroken at the passing of the marvellous May Brown. She will always be my role model for how to live well & contribute generously. My life has been enriched by the gift of her friendship. I will miss her more than I can say. <a href="https://t.co/tSzrtcqOMp">pic.twitter.com/tSzrtcqOMp</a> —@LGJanetAustin

'She will be deeply missed'

The BC Liberal Party presented an award, in Brown's name, every two years for outstanding commitment to the party.

Brown served on multiple boards and committees and was inducted into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame, became a Member of the Order of B.C. and a Member of the Order of Canada.

In a statement, Vancouver Park Board Chair Stuart Mackinnon said May was a tireless champion of women, equality and community involvement across our city for many years and she will be deeply missed.

Tributes to Brown sharing similar sentiments poured in on social media on Saturday.

Oh my... This is very sad news. May Brown was and will remain an icon: an incredible force of nature who dedicated her long life to public service. I feel privileged to have known her & will always remember her kindness, determination and sense of community. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RIP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RIP</a> May. ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/dB9Hb0L8ve">https://t.co/dB9Hb0L8ve</a> —@Puglaas

With kindness and passion, May Brown dedicated her life to public service, and putting people first. Her contributions to her community & BC will not be forgotten. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. —@JustinTrudeau

Former TEAM Councillor May Brown was a force in civic life. Her passing offers us a chance to reflect on how to keep putting people at the centre of decision-making in our city. My thoughts go out to her family & friends as they celebrate a life lived with purpose. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vanpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vanpoli</a> —@kennedystewart

Sad to hear news of the passing of May Brown at age 99, a strong supporter of sport in Vancouver, many parks and playing fields in use today a lasting legacy of hers. The only woman (so far) awarded the <a href="https://twitter.com/BCSportsHall?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCSportsHall</a>'s highest honour, the WAC Bennett Award, in 2012. .../2 <a href="https://t.co/0OckQckM7M">pic.twitter.com/0OckQckM7M</a> —@JasonBeck82

