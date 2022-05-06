Former Surrey RCMP sergeant running in South Surrey byelection

A former Surrey RCMP sergeant and spokesperson is now a candidate for the B.C. Liberal Party.

Elenore Sturko, who is currently on leave from the RCMP, announced today that she will be running with the B.C. Liberals to represent South Surrey in the riding's upcoming by-election.

The announcement follows the departure of previous Liberal representative Stephanie Cadieux, who resigned to become Canada's first chief accessibility officer.

Sturko served for several years with the Surrey RCMP as a sergeant and spokesperson, and previously worked in media production and as a reservist with the Canadian Forces.

"From the rising cost of living, to increased crime, to the failure to deliver on needed mental health services, life is worse off in Surrey under the NDP," Sturko said in a statement Tuesday.

Sturko currently lives with her wife Melissa and their three children in Surrey, and said she's ready to bring "fresh ideas and a new perspective" on South Surrey's behalf.

Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon referred to Sturko's experience on the front lines during the toxic drug crisis as an "outstanding example," and says he is committed to building a team with diverse backgrounds.

Elections B.C. says a byelection for the South Surrey riding must be called no later than Oct. 28.