Former RCMP proceeds of crime head warned bosses of weakened dirty money investigations

The former head of the B.C. RCMP's Integrated Proceeds of Crime section says he feared Canada would be unable to meet international obligations when the force decided to disband its teams of money laundering specialists in 2013.

But Barry Baxter says the changes happened anyway — and he believes at least one investigation into suspected loan sharking "just died on the vine" as a result.

Those staffing decisions came under renewed scrutiny last week with the release of a portion of a report by former Mountie Peter German which revealed there are no federal RCMP officers specifically dedicated to combating money laundering in B.C.

'Disappointed and alarmed'

Baxter, a former inspector with more than 20 years of experience in financial crime, retired four years ago. He told CBC News he was "disappointed and alarmed" by the force's decision to merge into one large unit teams specifically dedicated to fighting money laundering.

A casino employee surveys bundles of $20 bills in a photograph released by the B.C. attorney general's office as an illustration of money laundering. (B.C. attorney general)

In 2013, the force created an umbrella group called Federal Serious and Organized Crime, comprised of border integrity, customs, drug squad, proceeds of crime and commercial crime investigators.

'Everybody became a jack of all trades'

"Everybody became a jack of all trades" he told CBC, noting that money laundering and proceeds of crime investigations require a lot of expertise. "It takes years to learn the nuances," he said.

The decision was in part due to budget cuts imposed by the former Conservative government, as well as a desire by then deputy RCMP commissioner Bob Paulsen to create the merger.

Video released by B.C's attorney general shows casino customers bringing in bags of cash to one of B.C.'s casinos in an apparent act of money laundering. (B.C. attorney general)

Back then, national security and terrorism was a big focus for the force noted Baxter.

He says he voiced his concerns to his superiors in Ottawa ahead of the move and pointed out the anti-money laundering teams received dedicated funds for their work.

'This is going ... to bite us'

Baxter said that after the meetings he and his counterparts would say to each other, "oh my God, this is going to come back to bite us."

Baxter said there were several investigations going on when his section was disbanded — and casinos were in their sights." We had massive amounts of $20 bills going through casinos — we were really looking at the volume."

The former head of the RCMP's proceeds of crime section in B.C. says he believes an investigation into loan sharks operating out of B.C.s River Rock casino "died on the vine" after his investigators were merged into a broader federal crime unit. (CBC)

Baxter said his group was actively surveilling suspected loan sharks operating at the River Rock casino. They would deliver bags of cash to people acting as "runners" in parking lots nearby.

The runners would then take grocery bags apparently containing cash into the casino where they would be delivered to high end gamblers. That suspected dirty money, ultimately, would be turned into legitimate casino cheques, once the gamblers cashed out.

'Died on the vine'

Baxter says he doesn't know for sure what happened to that investigation but he believes "it just died on the vine," once his group was disbanded.

Barry Baxter is a former Inspector in charge of the B.C. RCMP's Integrated Proceeds of Crime Division. He retired from the force in 2015. (CBC)

Until the unit was dissolved, there were five officers plus support staff based in B.C., focused specifically on anti-money laundering work.

But he says it all came to a halt.

'Cutting the legs off'

Baxter said that until then, Canada had been an international leader in anti-money laundering.

"We were involved in auditing other countries' statutes ... and all that kind of stuff. And here we were cutting the legs off the thing." he said.

The anti-money laundering team formed a component of Baxter's proceeds of crime section. It was dedicated to enforcing the federal Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act, which came into effect in 2000.

Suspected dirty money is counted at the casino till. (B.C. Ministry of the Attorney General)

Earlier this month, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Kevin Hackett issued a statement in response to the German report on staffing and anti-money laundering. He wrote the force in B.C. currently has eight projects under investigation that involve money laundering.

Baxter spoke out to CBC in 2011 over his concerns about organized crime probing for ways to launder its money in B.C.'s casinos, telling the CBC that, to the common person, the avalanche of $20 bills flowing in "stinks."

At the time, the minister responsible for gaming in B.C., Rich Coleman, dismissed Baxter's concerns, saying he did not agree.