Former premier John Horgan officially resigns seat in B.C. leglislature
John Horgan's seat will remain vacant until a byelection is called
Former premier John Horgan has officially resigned his Victoria-area seat in the British Columbia legislature.
The Office of the Speaker says in a social media post Horgan issued written notice he was formally stepping down Friday as the member for Langford-Juan de Fuca.
John Horgan resigned his seat as the MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca by writing to <a href="https://twitter.com/BCLegSpeaker?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCLegSpeaker</a> earlier this afternoon. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCLeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCLeg</a> extends best wishes to Mr. Horgan and gratitude for his years of public service. <br><br>The seat remains vacant until a byelection is called. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/qx0MIay93l">pic.twitter.com/qx0MIay93l</a>—@BCLegislature
Horgan, who has twice battled cancer, said last month he was speeding up his retirement plans after announcing last June that health reasons were forcing him to end a 30-year political career.
That included five years as premier, eight years as New Democratic Party leader, five terms as MLA and a dozen years as a political staff employee.
In his farewell speech, Horgan told members of the house he was healthy and thanked all those who supported him during his bout with throat cancer.
The Office of the Speaker says Horgan's seat will remain vacant until a byelection is called.
The office says it has yet to receive an official resignation letter from former NDP cabinet minister Melanie Mark, who announced last month she was resigning as MLA for Vancouver-Mount Pleasant.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?