Former Oak Bay mayor Nils Jensen dies after brief battle with cancer

The former mayor of Oak Bay, B.C., passed away Sunday morning after a short battle with cancer.

Nils Jensen sat on city council for 22 years and served as mayor for two terms. Greater Victoria school trustee Ryan Painter says the news has been hard to take.

"It's hard to process to be completely honest," Painter said. "He's left an indelible mark on the south island."

Devastated at the loss of Nils Jensen, a community champion, whose fun, positivity, and wit were matched only by his love of community.<br><br>My thoughts go our to his wife Jean, sons Stewart and Nicholas, and all those touched by the amazing human Nils was. Such a terrible loss. <a href="https://t.co/kDOrs4YO2d">pic.twitter.com/kDOrs4YO2d</a> —@ryanlpainter

Even Jensen's opponents had kind words to share on Sunday. Current Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch said, after about 50 years in politics, Jensen will be missed by many.

"He was a formidable politician," Murdoch said. "I always had a lot of respect for him and the work he did for the community."

I was so sad to hear of the passing of my friend and colleague Nils Jensen. He had a great sense of fun and a wonderful sense of humour. Some of that is shown in these photos taken here on a Navy day sail that the mayors were invited to take part in. He will be truly missed. <a href="https://t.co/0ZajLTtht0">pic.twitter.com/0ZajLTtht0</a> —@DavidHScreech

Many said Jensen was as well known for his community contributions as for his politics.

Jensen leaves behind his wife Jean and sons Stewart and Nicholas. A memorial is planned at 2 p.m. Thursday at Oak Bay High.