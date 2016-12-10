Skip to Main Content
Former Oak Bay mayor Nils Jensen dies after brief battle with cancer
British Columbia

Former Oak Bay mayor Nils Jensen passed away on Sunday. (Twitter)

The former mayor of Oak Bay, B.C., passed away Sunday morning after a short battle with cancer. 

Nils Jensen sat on city council for 22 years and served as mayor for two terms. Greater Victoria school trustee Ryan Painter says the news has been hard to take.

"It's hard to process to be completely honest," Painter said. "He's left an indelible mark on the south island."

Even Jensen's opponents had kind words to share on Sunday. Current Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch said, after about 50 years in politics, Jensen will be missed by many.

"He was a formidable politician," Murdoch said. "I always had a lot of respect for him and the work he did for the community."

Many said Jensen was as well known for his community contributions as for his politics. 

Jensen leaves behind his wife Jean and sons Stewart and Nicholas. A memorial is planned at 2 p.m. Thursday at Oak Bay High.

With files from CHEK News

