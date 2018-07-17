Former Mountie drops appeal of 30-month sentence for perjury in relation to Dziekanski death inquiry

A former RCMP constable who fired a Taser at Polish immigrant Robert Dziekanski at the Vancouver International Airport has dropped his appeal of a 30-month jail sentence he received for perjury.

Kwesi Millington was among four Mounties who approached a troubled Dziekanski at the airport in 2007. Within minutes, the officer fired his Taser several times.

A screengrab shows Robert Dziekanski shortly before he was Tasered by police at the Vancouver international Airport. (Paul Pritchard/The Canadian Press)

Millington and his senior officer, Benjamin (Monty) Robinson, were found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court of colluding to make up testimony at a public inquiry into the death of Dziekanski, who died at the scene.

The men appealed to the B.C. Court of Appeal and later to the Supreme Court of Canada but both courts upheld the convictions.

Millington went on to appeal his sentence in the B.C. Court of Appeal but abandoned the attempt last month.

He has been serving his 30-month sentence in a federal prison since his appeal of his conviction was upheld last fall, his lawyer confirmed.

