Former Chilliwack councillor faces charges of financial misconduct

Former Chilliwack councillor Samuel Waddington is facing charges of financial misconduct, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Two counts of breach of trust have been approved about two years after allegations first surfaced. Waddington had his expenses referred to the RCMP and an independent auditor in 2017, the same year he was running for mayor.

Sharon Gaetz, former mayor of Chilliwack, had pointed out discrepancies around Waddington's expenses at the time. She said he had spent $17,000 for the 2017 fiscal year, compared to the $7,000 she spent as mayor.

The B.C. Prosecution Service confirmed in an email that the charges against Waddington involve allegations of "financial misconduct" that allegedly occurred at or near Chilliwack in May of 2017 and also in November 2017.

At the time, Waddington told CBC the expenses were incurred on multiple work-related trips and were justified. He said his expenses were high because he sat on the board of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and travelled more frequently than his counterparts on council.

Waddington, who owns a a local outdoor equipment store, is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Sept. 24.