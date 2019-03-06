Former Canadian chief justice hired to investigate B.C. Legislature officials

Former Supreme Court of Canada chief justice Beverley McLachlin has been called in to investigate allegations of misconduct against two suspended B.C. legislature officials.

McLachlin has been retained by the house leaders of all three parties in the legislative assembly and will act as a special investigator into charges of misuse of public funds by Clerk of the House Craig James and Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz.

Her role will be to determine if James and Lenz engaged in misconduct while working in the legislature.

House Speaker Darryl Plecas has released two reports alleging flagrant overspending by the two officials. They're accused of spending taxpayer money on personal expenses including expensive suits, liquor and a $3,200 wood-splitter.

James and Lenz were both suspended Nov. 20 and escorted out of the legislature by police. They both have denied all wrongdoing.

McLachlin's appointment is expected to be ratified on Thursday.