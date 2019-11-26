Former Burns Lake mayor sentenced to 2 years less a day for sex crimes against youth

Luke Strimbold in 2012, when he was mayor of Burns Lake, B.C. (CBC)

Former Burns Lake mayor Luke Strimbold has been sentenced to two years less a day for sex crimes against youth, some of which were committed while he was in office.

Strimbold, 28, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault and one count each of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

All the victims were under 16 years of age.

Madam Justice Brown delivered her decision via video conference in Vancouver to the courtroom in Smithers, B.C.

More to come.