Former Burns Lake mayor charged with sex offences expected to enter guilty pleas

Former Burns Lake Mayor Luke Strimbold, who was charged with sexual assaulting minors while in office, is expected to enter guilty pleas at his next court appearance, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Strimbold is charged with 29 sex-related crimes, including sexual assault, against seven people between October 2015 and November 2017.

CBC News has not been able to confirm which of the charges Strimbold intends to plead guilty to.

All complainants were under the age of 16 at the time of the alleged offences, prosecution spokesperson Dan McLaughlin said.

Fifteen of the charges date back to Strimbold's time as mayor.

The majority of the alleged acts took place in the months immediately leading up to Strimbold's sudden resignation in September 2016.

Strimbold became B.C.'s youngest mayor when he was elected in 2011 at the age of 21.