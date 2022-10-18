Ex-nurse facing disciplinary hearing for comments about COVID-19, Black Lives Matter

A former registered nurse in B.C.'s Interior is facing a disciplinary hearing over comments he allegedly made about COVID-19, Black Lives Matter demonstrations and racism in the province's health-care system.

The allegations against Sean Taylor, from Kelowna, are laid out in a citation published Friday by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives.

It claimed Taylor made five inflammatory comments over a series of months in 2020, during the earliest months of the pandemic and as Black Lives Matter demonstrations swept the United States after the murder of George Floyd.

In regards to the pandemic, Taylor is accused of saying he doesn't wear a mask, telling hospital patients not to worry because "there is no virus here," and linking the novel coronavirus to "Chinese culture."

"[Y]ou will get people to wear your masks and put them in your internment camps ... but there is a group of people, myself included, and you, and a bunch of friends, who will not comply. We will meet you in the streets and do this the old-fashioned way," Taylor allegedly said in another comment.

The citation didn't say when, where or to whom Taylor made the remarks, but said he had identified himself as a registered nurse.

"These remarks, made in these contexts, are contrary to BCCNM's professional standards and/or practice standards," read the citation.

In regards to Black Lives Matter, Taylor is accused of saying he wanted to "take a road trip and go down and play paintball" after watching the demonstrations.

The citation also referred to a media interview with Taylor on June 22, 2020. Speaking in scrubs outside Kelowna General Hospital, Taylor reportedly spoke about racism against Indigenous patients in B.C.'s health-care system and claimed patients make allegations of racism against a nurse "when they do not get their way."

Taylor ran as the People's Party of Canada candidate for South Okanagan-West Kootenay in last year's federal election. He was defeated, taking seven per cent of the vote.

Taylor's registered nursing licence was cancelled in April and he is currently not authorised to practice.

His hearing before the disciplinary committee is set for mid-November.

CBC News has contacted Taylor for comment.