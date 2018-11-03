Former B.C. Lion Josh Boden charged with second-degree murder in death of ex-girlfriend

Former B.C. Lion Josh Boden has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend Kimberly Lynn Hallgarth.

Hallgarth, 33, was found dead in her Burnaby home on March 15, 2009.

A year earlier, in 2008, Boden was charged with assaulting Hallgarth. He was later acquitted.

Police on scene at Kimberly Hallgarth's home in Burnaby on March 16, 2009. (CBC)

Boden, 31, was once a promising local high school prodigy. He was named the Canadian Junior Football Leagues' Rookie of the Year in 2005 for his season with the South Surrey Rams (now called the Langley Rams).

He went on to be a wide receiver for the B.C. Lions in the 2006-07 CFL season. He was cut from the team in 2008 following his charges of domestic assault.

After his acquittal, he played one game with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2009 before being cut a short time later.

B.C. Lions Josh Boden (1) is tripped up by Saskatchewan Roughriders Airibin Justin (24) after catching a pass during pre-season CFL action in Vancouver on June 15, 2007. (Richard Lam/The Canadian Press)

Boden had several run-ins with the law after the end of his CFL career, including multiple charges of sexual assault, assault, and traffic violations.

In August 2009, Boden was charged after Vancouver police officers reported seeing him fondling a woman at the Burrard and Commercial Drive SkyTrain station on Aug. 25, 2009.

After being arrested, Boden was also charged with sexually assaulting a woman on Aug. 13, 2009, in her office building.

At the time, Vancouver Police issued a rare warning to the public after Boden was released on bail, saying that he posed "a significant risk to the community."​

Josh Boden, right, goes through security screening as he arrives at British Columbia Provincial Court for sentencing on two sexual assault convictions in Vancouver, B.C., on July 26, 2012. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

In 2011, he was found guilty for both sexual assaults, as well as assaulting a police officer and obstructing a police officer.

In 2018, he faced another two counts of assault, failure to comply with conditions and two driving charges.

Boden makes his next court appearance in Vancouver Monday.

With files from Jason Proctor