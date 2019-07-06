Former B.C. jail guard wins human rights case for racism at 'poisoned work environment'

The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has concluded a former jail guard faced racism at a pre-trial centre it described as a "poisoned work environment."

Levan Francis, who is black, filed a complaint against the B.C. government in 2012, alleging colleagues and supervisors at the North Fraser Pre-trial Centre in Port Coquitlam used racial slurs and stereotyped him.

The centre manages people who are accused of crimes while they await trial. Francis had worked as a corrections officer in B.C. since 2000 and moved to the North Fraser location in 2006.

He says the racism and discrimination started about six years later, when his his colleagues began making racial remarks to his face and behind his back.

The comments ranged from comments about the colour of his skin to unfounded accusations about his abilities at work.

The government claimed during a hearing that Francis used accusations of racism as a shield when his performance was criticized and fabricated allegations for his human rights complaint.

But the tribunal ruled Francis was subjected to racism that only got worse after he complained and there was an "almost alarming" lack of respect between fellow employees at the pre-trial centre.

He left his job nine months after making the human rights complaint in 2012.

