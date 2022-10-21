Former Abbotsford vice-principal guilty of child porn charges agrees to lifetime teaching ban

A former Abbotsford vice-principal serving time for child pornography offences has agreed to a lifetime ban from teaching in B.C.'s K-12 school system.

Michael Haire, who was charged in 2018, was the vice-principal of William A. Fraser Middle School. He was suspended and fired following news of the charges.

After being found guilty of two charges in February of this year, he was sentenced to 20 months in jail for making available child pornography and 10 months for possession, according to a consent resolution agreement published Tuesday. His sentences are being served concurrently.

Haire agreed he would never apply for, and would never be granted, any teaching certification in B.C.

"Haire acted unethically and failed to maintain the integrity of the teaching profession by violating laws that protect minors from sexual exploitation," wrote B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation Howard Kushner.

A consent resolution agreement is a voluntary process where both the commissioner and the certificate holder, Haire, agree to the details and outcome of a complaint to avoid a citation and hearing.

Child exploitation detectives launched an investigation into Haire in July 2018.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Haire's home and seized computers and other electronic devices. At the time, police said thousands of videos and images of child pornography and child abuse were found.

Following his release, Haire will face a three-year probation with conditions.