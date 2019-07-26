Skip to Main Content
Forest fire shuts down Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos
DriveBC says a forest fire close to Chopaka Road has shut down Highway 3 in both directions. The BC Wildfire Service have been at the site with heavy machinery overnight monitoring the 60 hectare blaze.

Alternate routes available via Highway 3A and Highway 97

CBC News ·
The BC Wildfire Service said 20 personnel have been at the fire site overnight monitoring the blaze. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)

A wildfire 14 kilometres south of the Similkameen community of Cawston, B.C., has shut down Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos.

DriveBC tweeted early Friday morning that the highway was shut down in both directions, with detours available via Highway 3A and Highway 97.

The fire, on a slope of Richter Mountain near Highway 3, was caused by a lightning strike and reported on July 24, according to the BC Wildfire Service. 

The fire is not threatening any structures at this time. It was last estimated at around 60 hectares in size.

