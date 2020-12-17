Biodiversity may be at risk near Prince George, B.C., says forestry watchdog

An independent investigation into how the province manages some of its oldest forests has found industry practices may be putting biodiversity at risk, according to a statement from the province Thursday.

The B.C. Forest Practices Board, an independent industry watchdog, says in the statement that forest licensees are complying with legal requirements for biodiversity protection.

However, the board found some concerns with how government and timber licensees are managing one of the province's largest timber supply areas around Prince George, B.C.

"One of the key issues is that the legal requirements have not been reviewed or updated to reflect the impacts of the mountain pine beetle, updated science or society's changing values," wrote board chair Kevin Kriese.

Kriese noted that the legal order on biodiversity protection in the Prince George timber supply area was developed nearly 20 years ago.

The B.C. Forest Practices Board is now calling on the province to update its objectives for old forest in partnership with Indigenous communities in the area. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

The statement said the investigation also found concerns over how the industry designates old-growth trees in the Prince George timber supply area.

"In some ecosystems, the order uses greater than 140 years to define old forest, where the rest of the province uses greater than 250 years for the same ecosystems," the statement said.

The Prince George timber supply area is also one of the few areas in the province where the size of old-growth forest legally required to be conserved is not identified on maps, according to the statement.

It is instead measured as a percentage of the overall forest inventory, the defining parameters of which were created nearly 20 years ago, said board chair Kevin Kriese.

"Much has changed on the land since [the legal order] was written because of the mountain pine beetle infestation, wildfires and subsequent salvage logging," Kriese said.

The board is recommending that the remaining old forest be mapped, and that government revisit its approach to biodiversity protection, the statement said.

It is now calling on the province to update its objectives for old forest and that it does so in partnership with Indigenous communities in the area.

The Prince George timber supply area is approximately eight million hectares, or more than twice the size of Vancouver Island, and is the largest timber supply area in the province.