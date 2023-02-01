Forensic audit finds former B.C. Housing CEO directed funds to spouse's non-profit

A forensic audit into B.C. Housing found mismanagement related to a conflict of interest between its former CEO and his spouse, who is the CEO of B.C. Housing's largest housing operator.

Conflict of interest rules at the Crown corporation, which develops, manages and administers subsidized housing, were put in place specifically to remove Shayne Ramsay from involvement in discussions or decisions about the Atira Women's Resource Society, which is run by Janice Abbott, after the two married in 2010.

Speaking in the legislature, B.C. Premier David Eby said a special team of investigators "found a structured and systematic breaching of the conflict of interest rules" at the most senior level of B.C. Housing, including altered meeting minutes, missing financial documents and millions of dollars spent without necessary approvals.

"Perhaps most troubling, they found the majority of text messages of the CFO and CEO had been deleted, which effectively obstructed the investigation," he said.

Eby said before asking for the forensic audit he was shown a printout of text messages allegedly from Ramsay directing a staff member to award funding to Atira without using his name.

B.C. Housing advanced at least $90 million to Atira since April 2020, "without having completed its financial review process," according to the audit.

Eby said while the audit does not excuse the "unacceptable behaviour," there is no evidence money was stolen.

Atira will now be subjected to restricted funding and suspension of renewal agreements until a review of its finances is completed.

Investigators conducted interviews and seized laptops, phones and secure databases from B.C. Housing to complete the investigation.

The forensic audit began last July at the request of Eby, who was then housing minister, after an initial Ernst & Young report found problems with B.C. Housing oversight and spending.

Eby said he asked the B.C. Housing's board of directors to fire or suspend Ramsay last year but they declined. Eby then fired the entire board in July. Ramsay announced his retirement in Aug. 2022.

Eby said he knows the findings will likely cause anxiety among staff and people in buildings run by Atira, but he assured those residents their housing is secure.