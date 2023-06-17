How one foreign-trained veterinarian is navigating the licensing process in Prince George, B.C.

Malouah Nicole Straker worked as a veterinarian in her home country of Trinidad and Tobago for 10 years before moving to Canada four months ago.

However, due to her veterinary science degree not being recognized in the province, Straker is currently unable to practice as a full-fledged veterinarian in her new home city of Prince George.

Nonetheless, she aspires to become one in a few years, saying she believes Canada offers better career opportunities compared to the Caribbean.

"There are so many more [veterinary] jobs available here than back home," said Straker, one of many foreign-trained veterinarians taking steps to fully practice their profession in B.C.

According to the College of Veterinarians of British Columbia (CVBC), the profession's regulatory body, over 70 per cent of its 191 new registrants from July 2021 to June 2022 graduated from veterinary colleges outside Canada.

Both local and foreign graduates must obtain a licence from the CVBC to practise veterinary medicine in the province.

Unlike graduates in Canada, who need to pass one exam to apply for a licence, graduates of many institutions outside of the country need to pass additional exams to practise fully in B.C.

According to the Canadian Veterinary Medicine Association (CVMA), which is responsible for administering the exams, graduates of non-accredited schools outside Canada must pass four exams, two written and two practical exams. The University of the West Indies in St. Augustine, of which Straker is a graduate, is not accredited by the CVMA.

Straker says she has passed both written exams, enabling her to work as a provisional veterinarian under the supervision of a licensed veterinarian, with whom she currently works. She is currently preparing for the two practical exams.

Straker says it usually takes three to seven years to complete all the exams, as exams are offered only several times per year, and a limited number of candidates are allowed to take the practical exams at a given time.

She adds that the lengthy process can discourage many foreign-trained veterinarians from pursuing their profession in Canada.

"There are definitely a lot of foreign-trained vets coming here to find work because there is a shortage," she said, "but based on having to complete all these exams and all these requirements, they end up getting stuck in technician or veterinary assistant positions."

Foreign-trained vets in high demand

Animal owners in Prince George and across the province struggle to find the necessary care for their pets as veterinarians in B.C. face burnout and leave the profession.

According to a survey by the CVBC in 2021, many practicing veterinarians in the province report being overworked, and the profession has high rates of suicide.

Christine Murdoch, Straker's supervising veterinarian, says Prince George desperately needs veterinarians, and burnout is a real concern.

"We're not graduating enough veterinarians to account for the ones that are going into retirement or going on to other careers," she said.

"We want to make sure that the pets have care, but we also have to look after our own well-being, so that we're able to continue providing care over the long term."

Christine Murdoch, right, who supervises Straker, says Prince George desperately needs veterinarians and the issue of burnout is a real concern. (Betsy Trumpener/CBC)

To help address the shortage, Ricardo Bonafine, a veterinarian with almost two decades of experience in Canada, has taken the initiative to sponsor veterinarians from Argentina to work in northern B.C.

The veterinarians come to Prince George on Canadian work permits and work as technicians in his clinic, while they study for the exams required to obtain their licence.

Ricardo Bonafine, right, helps sponsor veterinarians from Argentina to work as vet technicians in northern B.C., while they work toward getting licensed to practise as veterinarians in the province. (College Heights Veterinary Clinic Ltd/Facebook)

Bonafine himself immigrated to Canada from Buenos Aires where he trained as a veterinarian. He recalls investing four years and a total of $20,000 in CVMA exam fees and related travel expenses.

However, he says he believes the time and money spent to become a Canadian veterinarian were worthwhile.

"It's not like you jump into a plane, you come to Canada and you start working," he said. "Would I do [the exams] again? Yes, for sure."