For 34 years, this 'Santa's helper' has answered kids' letters to the jolly old elf

For 34 years, Kamloops resident and 'Santa's little helper' Izzy McQueen has written replies to children who have mailed letters to Santa Claus requesting gifts.

McQueen, 87, has received as many as 3,500 letters in one year.

"This makes Christmas for me, really. I quite enjoy it," McQueen told Doug Herbert, reporter for Daybreak Kamloops.

McQueen says her job is a big one. She even makes a point of putting her Christmas tree up early each year because of the time she spends on behalf of ol' Saint Nick.

"I have to put it up early because when these letters start coming in, you kind of leave other work aside and do the letters."

One of the many letters Izzy McQueen has answered so far this holiday season. (Doug Herbert/CBC)

McQueen gets the letters children write to Santa from post offices, and then writes back to the children who have included a return address.

"If they've got any questions, I try to answer them. Which sometimes it's not easy," she said.

McQueen says she gets the usual letters asking Santa for things like toys and electronics. But she also gets some letters that ask for unconventional things.

"They're just so interesting. They really are ... [Some] kids will write and say, 'Santa don't bring me anything. Give it to the poor kids. And also look after the cats and dogs.'"

Some of those unconventional letters can be surprisingly serious, McQueen says.

"Like ... 'Why do people have to fight? Why is there war?' You know, I think that kids have got more brains than the parents … because they're kids.

"They watch that on TV and it upsets them, and they don't realize that."

Kamloops resident Izzy McQueen tries to answer as many Santa letters as she can. (Doug Herbert/CBC)

McQueen says she does not do all the letter writing on her own. Santa's little helper has some of her own little helpers.

"There's always somebody phoning and saying, 'can I help?' No kidding. And some of them are teachers and they just love it."

Those who want to get a letter back from Santa Claus must have their letter in the mail by Dec. 12. Just address it to: Santa Claus, North Pole, postal code Ho Ho Ho, Canada.

Listen to the full story here: