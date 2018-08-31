New labelling rules for B.C. organics take effect Saturday

Starting Saturday, the organic label at B.C. grocery stores will have more teeth, the province says.

As of Sept. 1, all food sold in B.C. labelled organic will have to be certified through an accredited provincial or federal program.

"Requiring certification for the use of the term 'organic' for the sales of B.C. foods and beverages means producers are able to offer British Columbians an increased level of certainty about the farming and processing practices of their products," Agriculture Minister Lana Popham said in a statement.

While many foods are labelled organic at the grocery store, the province said there wasn't a regulating body making sure it met organic standards.

Popham said she did not know how many products were on grocery store shelves claiming to be organic but not adhering to standards. She said the new rules will help end deceptive products.

"This is basically a case of truth in labelling," she said.

The Canada Organic Regime logo is one of two approved labels for organic food sold in B.C. (CBC)

The ministry says certified products will bear the B.C. "Certified Organic" checkmark, the Canadian organic logo or both.

Individuals or companies selling products as organic without certification can be penalized, including with fines up to $350.

The Canadian General Standards Board broadly defines organic food production as a holistic approach for "soil organisms, plants, livestock and people" that aims to "develop operations that are sustainable and harmonious with the environment."

With files from Zahra Premji