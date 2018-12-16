Here are 3 stocking stuffers with social impact for the foodie on your list

If you're shopping for a foodie this holiday season, you'll want to hear about some small gifts with big social benefits.

On The Coast food columnist Gail Johnson has sourced a few such goodies being produced right here in Metro Vancouver that she called stocking stuffers with social impact.

"Chocolate bark, gourmet popcorn, spiced nuts, biscotti, jam; the list of edible gifts goes on," Johnson told guest host Jason D'Souza.

"It's hard to go wrong when you're giving something that tastes great but I love the idea of giving something that's not only flavourful but that also has a positive impact on the world."

Here are three examples of those gifts.

Truly Turmeric

"This is the world's first wild-crafted whole-root turmeric paste. It comes to us from Umeeda and Nareena Switlo. They form a local mother-and-daughter duo who run a social enterprise called Naledo.

"Umeeda was volunteering in Toledo, Belize. She heard the story of how the village's ancestors had come to Belize as indentured slaves from India more than 200 years prior. One of the farmers ended up showed her this turmeric that was growing wild on his land. Their ancestors had brought the golden root with them!

"Naledo now partners with more than 350 small-scale farmers who are able to earn extra income. Naledo also provides jobs to people aged 19 to 32, who are paid twice the minimum wage and receive mentorship and entrepreneurial training.

"The paste can be added to soups, smoothies, stir-frys, curries, salad dressings, and other dishes. Some people will even add a small amount of it to water to refuel after a workout."

Available in grocery stores and online.

East Van Roasters chocolates

"This is a bean-to-bar chocolate shop, coffee roaster and bakery-café in a historic building on Carrall Street in Vancouver. East Van Roasters is also a social enterprise program of the [Portland Hotel Society] Community Services Society. The fully registered charity provides training and employment opportunities to women living in the Downtown Eastside.

"There's so much talent behind these treats. The holiday sampler box is just $20. That's a fantastic price for a sweet gift that gives back and helps women of the Downtown Eastside re-enter the workforce."

Available at East Vancouver store and other retailers.

Blenz gift cards

"I am personally overly fond of lattes, but, I would be especially happy to get my twice-a-day latte at Blenz in North Vancouver at St. Andrew's Avenue and East 13th Street.

"This particular location is a social enterprise that Blenz runs in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association and Vancouver Coastal Health.

"The cafe employs people with "lived experience" of mental illness and is the first of its kind in British Columbia. It allows people to get some work experience in a supportive and inclusive environment. More importantly, it gives them sense of purpose and community."

Available in store.

With files from CBC Radio One's On The Coast