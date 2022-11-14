CBC B.C.'s Food Bank Day returns Dec. 2 with special programming

CBC has been raising money for British Columbia food banks for more than three decades, and the tradition continues on Friday.

The 36th annual CBC Food Bank Day kicks off Dec. 2 with special broadcasts that audiences can listen to on CBC Radio One and online at CBC Listen and cbc.ca/bc .

CBC Radio One shows broadcasting from B.C. bureaus will air shows Friday highlighting issues around food insecurity. Listeners are encouraged to donate to those in need.

Fundraising festivities were adapted to an online environment over the last two years due to the pandemic, but this year CBC will be opening its doors once again.

The broadcaster is welcoming a small, intimate live studio audience to the CBC Vancouver Broadcast Centre for the day's special programs. Seating is limited. You can register here.

While the day's main fundraising activities and special programs are taking place Dec. 2, donations can be made online until midnight on Dec. 31.

On Friday only, donations can also be made by calling 1-866-226-4642 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In 2021, the event raised a record-breaking $2,963,015.

With food insecurity higher than ever, the demand in B.C. for food banks is increasing. The amount of food provided by the Greater Vancouver Food Bank, one of the province's largest, has nearly doubled in the last two years.

A new report from Food Banks Canada says food bank visits in B.C. have been increasing more than the national average due to the high cost of living and displacement from natural disasters like wildfires and flooding.

WATCH | Food Banks Canada CEO on the food challenges facing Canadians:

'This is the toughest time in our history': Food Banks Canada CEO Duration 5:22 Food Banks Canada CEO Kirstin Beardsley says agencies across the country are seeing more people 'who never thought they would be' seeking food assistance.

Daniel, the executive director of Food Banks B.C., says they have seen an increase in visits from Indigenous people, immigrants and refugees and people with disabilities, as well as students and children.

The report found one in three people who access a food bank is a child.

At the same time, Huang-Taylor said, the costs of running food banks are up, and donations are down.

"The numbers are jarring."