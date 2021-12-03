It's CBC B.C.'s Food Bank Day! So far we've raised $216,908

For more than three decades, CBC Vancouver's annual Open House and Food Bank Day has raised money for those in need, and the tradition continues on Friday.

This year, like last year, the fundraising festivities have been adapted so you can watch special broadcasts, meet your favourite CBC British Columbia hosts virtually, and donate to Food Banks B.C., all from the comfort of your home.

Donors are able to contribute until midnight Dec. 31.

So far, we have raised $216,908.

In 2020, the event raised $2,721,112, shattering previous years' totals.

A new report says food banks in Canada have seen a major surge in visits throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the high cost of living and ongoing economic disruption is bound to swell those numbers in the months ahead.

With disruptions to the supply chain made worse by flooding and road closures, food banks in B.C. anticipate prolonged demand over the coming weeks and months.

If you are unable to make a monetary donation, there are many other ways to help. You can visit the Food Banks B.C. website to find your local food bank and learn about volunteer opportunities available in your community.